Trailer order strength carries over to 2021

Net trailer orders for January were up 94% year-over-year at 29,100 units, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

They were down 33% from December 2020 bookings.

“The year-over-year gain, with OEMs booking almost twice the volume they reported last January, was in line with expectations, as the industry continues to see solid interest from fleets for equipment acquisition. The slower order pace versus December was also anticipated,” said Frank Maly, director commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

(Source: ACT Research)

“The order surge last September through December, which sets the stage for solid production volumes this year, is actually somewhat of a limiting factor for additional orders in the short-term. For dry vans and reefers, orderboards currently commit many OEMs into late 2021, and that means 2021 production slots are becoming a rare commodity. There is a reticence for OEMs to open 2022 slots at this time, and actually, some uncertainty on the fleet side to extend cap-ex intentions that far out as well.”

He added: “Increasing production rates continue to be a challenge for trailer OEMs, as headwinds from increasing staff and growing concerns regarding materials and components supplies are evident. Improvement in both those areas would generate additional production capacity as we progress through 2021.”