Trailer orders remain weak in July: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – FTR has reported preliminary trailer orders for July totaled 9,000 units, showing continued weakness but up 61% from a “dismal” June.

Orders were down 68% compared to July 2018. FTR reports van fleets have already placed their orders for this year and have not yet begun ordering trailers for 2020.

Trailer production remains robust, but build rates are expected to decline as backlogs fall. Trailer orders for the past 12 months now total 324,000 units.

“Orders should stay subdued in August but start to revive in September, as fleets determine their needs for next year. The environment remains uncertain, with freight growth slowing and the tariff situation in flux,” said Don Ake, FTR’s vice-president, commercial vehicles.

“The July order volumes continue to demonstrate a possible return to normalcy in the equipment markets. The low total is representative of a typical slow summer order month, and is very close to the July 2016 number.”