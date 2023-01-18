361,500 trailer orders recorded in 2022: ACT Research
U.S. trailer manufacturers recorded orders for 361,500 units in 2022, exceeding the 249,400 orders in 2021, ACT Research reports.
“Approximately 306,000 trailers were built in 2022, and our projections point to a continuation of that upward trend into 2023,” director – CV market research and publications Jennifer McNealy said in a press release.
The year closed on a high note, with 57,300 trailer orders in December 2022 – 46% above November totals, and 115% above December 2021.
It marked the second highest month since ACT Research began tracking trailer orders in 1996.
“Discussions in the last 30 days continue to indicate 2023 is not yet fully open, despite OEMs expanding availability. Supply-chain concerns still linger, with some manufacturers sharing that the situation for some parts has actually deteriorated and they see no short-term improvement in sight,” McNealy said.
“Most trailer makers continue to see demand exceeding capacity through the end of 2023; although, some have mentioned an erosion in confidence, but are also quick to note that this hasn’t appeared in the form of cancellations.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.