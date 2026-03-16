Transtex acquires FleetAero assets from Knight-Swift, forms long-term partnership

Transtex has acquired FleetAero assets from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and entered into a long-term partnership with the carrier aimed at improving fleet efficiency and accelerating product development.

The deal, announced at the Technology & Maintenance Conference meetings of the American Trucking Associations, was structured as an asset purchase and expands Transtex’s aerodynamic technology portfolio, strengthening its position as a provider of integrated fleet-efficiency solutions for North American fleets.

Transtex said the acquisition comes as fleets face mounting pressure to cut operating costs and reduce emissions, with aerodynamic devices offering one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to improve fuel economy in heavy-duty trucking.

The partnership with Knight-Swift is expected to focus on advancing fleet performance, validating technologies in real-world operations, and supporting continued innovation tied to fuel-efficiency and emissions-reduction goals.

“This acquisition strengthens our position as a leading fleet-efficiency partner,” said Mathieu Desjardins, president of Transtex. “Partnering with Knight-Swift, an organization recognized for operational excellence and scale, allows us to accelerate innovation, validate technologies in real-world environments, and deliver measurable economic and environmental value to fleets.”

Dave Williams, senior vice president of equipment and governmental relations at Knight-Swift, said fleet efficiency remains a core priority for the carrier.

“Transtex has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver solutions that perform in demanding, real-world conditions,” Williams said. “We believe this long-term partnership will support continued innovation and drive measurable operational and environmental benefits across our fleet.”

Transtex, based in Nashville, has spent more than 20 years developing trailer aerodynamic devices, electric auxiliary power units, and thermoplastic composite products designed to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, and improve fleet performance.