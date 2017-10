LONGUEUIL, Que. – TruckPro has announced the expansion of its network to more than 125 service centers.

The recent additions include: Diesel Expectations; River Philip, N.S.; Palmer Automotive and Truck Center, Cardigan, P.E.I.; Service de Freins Montreal, Montreal, Que.; and Triton Truck and Trailer Repair, Chilliwack, B.C.

TruckPro says it operates the largest network of heavy vehicle repair centers in Canada.