Vision Truck Group top Canadian Mack dealer

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Vision Truck Group has been named Mack Trucks’ Canadian dealer of the year, while Nextran Truck Center in Tuscumbia, Ala., won op North American honors.

The awards recognize dealers that consistently exceed their business targets for sales, parts and leasing, as well as those who continue to grow their business and score well with customer satisfaction.

“Nextran Truck Center of Tuscumbia drove significant improvement over the years to ultimately achieve outstanding results, and we’re pleased to be able to recognize their ongoing commitment to the Mack brand with this award,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president, North American sales and marketing. “Nextran Truck Center grew its market share year-over-year and has excelled at parts sales and utilizing Mack Financial Services.”

Vision Truck group was also named Canada’s top Mack Financial Services dealer.