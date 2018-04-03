Volvo completes transition to new VNL

DUBLIN, Va. – Volvo Trucks has announced it has completed its transition to full production of the new VNL 760 model for long-haul applications, ending production of the legacy VNL 670.

The new VNL, introduced last year, features an all-new 70-inch sleeper.

“Transitioning from the legacy VNL 670 into full production of the innovative new VNL 760 signifies the latest milestone on our long journey to deliver the safest, most comfortable and most efficient long-haul trucks on the market,” said Göran Nyberg, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Exceptional design, efficiency and productivity-boosting interior features make the VNL 760 a fitting successor to the VNL 670, which has been a mainstay in our on-highway lineup since its 2002 introduction and our highest production volume model for North American fleets.”