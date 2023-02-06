Volvo sets record for global truck deliveries, grows share

Volvo Trucks says it enjoyed a record year globally in 2022, highlighted by market share increases in 41 countries and a new all-time high for truck deliveries.

The company delivered 145,195 trucks in 2022, a 19% increase from the year before. This despite supply chain shortages.

“We have had a fantastic year, considering the uncertain and difficult times we live in. Despite supply chain shortages and disturbances in production, we managed to increase our volumes significantly and get the trucks out to our customers, so that they can grow and improve their business. This is thanks to our close collaboration with our suppliers as well as the hard work done in our own organization and at our dealers,” said Roger Alm, president Volvo Trucks.

Volvo grew its share of the North American market to 10.8%.

“We have successfully launched new products and services during the year, and we have sold vehicles to many new customers, too,” said Alm. “The feedback we get from customers is that they really appreciate and value our high quality and fuel-efficient trucks, and also the professional and rapid support they get from our extensive dealer and workshop network. All of these factors contribute to their own profitability.”