Wabash Canada launches GoRight brand

KITCHENER, Ont. – Wabash Canada has announced it’s launching a new GoRight brand for its fleet maintenance business.

The company says it has developed a fleet maintenance program that can reduce maintenance costs and improve fleet management, safety, and productivity. It supports any brand of trailer, and other assets.

“Our GoRight brand will continue to offer our customers the same innovative fleet maintenance solutions they expect from our organization,” said Brent Larson, CEO and managing director of Wabash Canada and GoRight. “Our GoRight brand better represents the diverse products we maintain for our customers, supporting our growth and our vision for fleet maintenance management service in the future.”

More info can be found at www.GoRightFleet.com.