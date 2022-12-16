Trailer orders remain strong

New trailer orders continued to soar in November, with 39,000 units ordered according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

The strong total even took the industry forecaster by surprise.

“We expected net orders to slow in November, after October’s net order explosion,” said Jennifer McNealy, director, commercial vehicle market research and publications.

“Despite November’s strong order intake, they fell 17% from October’s 48,000-unit order haul. While down from October, orders were up 22% compared to the same month last year.”

She added: “Nearly as soon as a build slot is available, there is a fleet ready to fill it with an order. Demand remains strong. With backlog-to-build ratios near the 7.5-month mark, on average, fleets needing trailers are staying the course.”