West End Radiators buys Saskatoon rad shop

West End Radiators has continued its expansion in Western Canada with the acquisition of Saskatoon Radiator Sales and Service.

West End Radiators has already integrated its new business and retained its employees, who are “quickly adopting new practices and techniques for improved service to Saskatoon customers,” the company said in a release.

(Photo: West End Radiator)

It marks the sixth acquisition for West End Radiators in Western Canada.

“With these acquisitions and new shop openings across the Prairie provinces, West End Rad has introduced their manufacturing line of heavy-duty aluminum cores to a new market,” the company said. “West End Rad is only one of two Canadian aluminum core manufacturers, revolutionizing the industrial cooling system industry.”

The company says it plans to continue expansion in Western Canada.