White Spruce Partners buys North End Auto Spring

White Spruce Partners has acquired North End Auto Spring, a Winnipeg-based truck repair center and wholesale parts distributor.

North Auto Spring says it’s the largest supplier of suspension parts in the Prairie region, and distributes across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwestern Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to acquire North End Spring and build on the great legacy and foundation established by owner Debbie Zajaros and Mike Zajaros, as well as the company’s previous owner and Debbie’s father, Gord Shawcross,” said Derek Nieroda, founder and president of White Spruce Partners.

“Ed and Cathy Nieroda will act as advisory members to North End Spring going forward, along with Debbie and Mike Zajaros, to continue forward the company’s best-in-class reputation in the market and build on the products and services that have made the company so successful over its 76-year history.”

Debbie Zajaros added, “White Spruce Partners and the Nieroda family are the right fit to build on the strong foundation of our family business and help take North End Spring to the next level. We are excited to partner with them on this transaction, which will also be very positive for the broader industry.”

The company says its operations won’t be affected by the change of ownership.