Parts for Trucks purchases Fleet Brake

Parts for Trucks has announced its acquisition of Fleet Brake Parts & Service, which creates a national network of locations serving the heavy-duty trucking industry.

The acquisition creates a network of 32 parts warehouses and 15 service facilities across Canada.

“We’re really excited to bring these two great companies together,” said Luke MacKenzie, Parts for Trucks president. “We think it will bring significant benefits to our employees, our customers, and our vendor partners.”

Outside the Atlantic provinces, locations will continue to operate under the Fleet Brake banner.

Rob Normandeau, president of SeaFort Capital, which has a majority stake in Parts for Trucks, added: “Parts for Trucks-Fleet Brake is ideally positioned to maintain the legacy of two longstanding family-owned Canadian companies. We are proud to be partnered with Luke and his team as they integrate these remarkable businesses and pursue further growth.”