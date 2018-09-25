ZF developing platooning system

HANOVER, Germany – ZF has announced it’s building a fully integrated platooning system, including sensor sets, the ZF ProAI supercomputer, ReAx electrohydraulic steering, and the TraXon transmission.

The complete system is in pre-production, and it will be used to support multi-brand platooning in Europe. The company hopes to launch multi-brand platooning in Europe by 2021.

“Driving functions like platooning are enabled by innovative ZF technology,” said Fredrik Staedtler, head of the Commercial Vehicle Technology Division at ZF. “We are already providing truck manufacturers with networking support that is making transport more efficient and positively impacting the total cost of ownership.”

ZF said it plans to bring its platooning technology to North America in the coming years.