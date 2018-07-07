CH Reunion and Charity Truck Show

Reunion for Carhaulers of Cassens, Auto Haulaway, ACL, Jack Cooper, City Car Roadway, Charleton, McCallum, Maris, Car Haulers, MCL, CCT, Hansen’s, Oakwood, Abrams, all office staff.

Overnight camping – $20

BBQ available – Hot dogs, hamburgers, Di’s Fries

Live music from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission is free or open for donations.

Bring your truck to be entered into the Show ‘n’ Shine.

All proceeds are going to the London Health Sciences Foundation in support for prostate and breast cancer research.