Ontario Truck Driving Championships (Skills Competition)
July 14, 2018
Details
Date:
July 14, 2018
Website:
http://www.otdc.ca
Venue
Barrie Molson Centre
555 Bayview Dr
Barrie
,
Ontario
L4N8Y2
Canada
