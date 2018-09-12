PMTC Calgary Regional Seminar

This event will cover many topics that are at the forefront of the trucking industry and will feature from the Alberta Ministry of Labour, Alberta

Transportation Solutions, Alberta Department of Transportation as well as the Department of Alberta Justice and the Solicitor General.

In addition, there will be an update on the National ELD Timelines, a presentation from Responsible Distribution Canada, and a panel of Private Fleet Members from Alberta discussing their biggest challenges in the workplace.

Space is limited, so people are encouraged to register early by contacting Annette Kieft at info@pmtc.ca. You can also register online at www.pmtc.ca. Please feel free to call the office for more details as well at 905-827-0587.

Registration is just $50 for a PMTC and Responsible Distribution Canada member, and $100.00 for nonmembers.

Location details will be provided upon registration.