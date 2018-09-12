Truck News

SafetyDriven – ‘Transportation Safety: What You Need to Know’ speaker series

September 12 @ 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Topics include:
– How to build and engage a culture of safety
– The latest on marijuana in the workplace
– What’s new in racking regulations
– Ensuring your safety committee is up to date

With optional second day course teaching internal auditors working for large employers (20+ employees) how to gather the information necessary for measuring the effectiveness of a corporate safety program.

To register, visit https://www.safetydriven.ca/speaker-series-2018/#ss2018reg, call 1-877-414-8001, email safetydriven@safetydriven.ca, fax (604) 888-2243, or mail to Speaker Series, SafetyDriven – TSCBC, 210 – 20111 93A Avenue, Langley, B.C. V1M 4A9

Details

Date:
September 12
Time:
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.safetydriven.ca/speaker-series-2018/

Organizer

SafetyDriven
Website:
https://www.safetydriven.ca/

Venue

Ramada Plaza Prince George
444 George Street
Prince George, British Columbia V2L 1R6 Canada + Google Map
Phone:
(250) 563-0055
Website:
https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/ramada/prince-george-british-columbia/ramada-plaza-prince-george/overview?brand_id=RA&adults=1&rooms=1&children=0&latitude=53.91706409999999&longitude=-122.7496693&useWRPoints=false&checkin_date=7/19/2018&checkout_date=7/20/2018&radius=25&brand_code=BH,DI,RA,BU,HJ,KG,MT,SE,TL,WG,WY,WT,WP,VO,DX,TM,CE,AA&PriceFilter=0-2147483647