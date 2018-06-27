No generational gap

CALGARY, Alta. — It’s rare these days to see two generations, father and son, working for the same company. It’s even rarer to see three generations.

Frank, Morgan, and Travis Andrus all work for Bess Tank Lines. Three generations working side by side, and the elder, Frank, could not be happier with the family affair.

“Having them working under the same roof is just great,” said Frank, who started his trucking career on a small farm in Gem, Alta., in 1960.

Frank eventually worked for Gibson Energy hauling crude oil from Gem to Calgary until 2008 when he joined Cooney’s Farm Services. It was then that Frank started with Bess Tank Lines, as the company purchased Cooney’s and as Frank said, he “just carried on working for them.”

Morgan, Frank’s son, started working for his father after completing school, and so far it’s been a blast.

The best piece of advice his father ever gave him?

“Don’t drive beyond your means or ability,” said Morgan, good advice for any driver who sees safety as a priority.

The newcomer, and youngest of the Andrus triple threat, Travis, is a recent recruit for Bess Tank Lines, and he sees a lot of similarities between him, his father, and grandfather.

“I don’t believe that there is much difference between us as drivers,” Travis said. “If I had to, I would say there’s a lifetime of experience on my grandfather’s part.”

Despite his limited experience when compared to his family counterparts, Travis said he has still helped his father with a few things on the job.

“I had to help him with the new electronic logging device from time to time,” he said with a chuckle.

Unlike his grandfather, who may be eyeing retirement sometime in the near future, Travis has an optimistic outlook of his future in the industry.

“(I’d like to) own my own truck or company,” he said, adding that when it comes to retirement, some place tropical would do just fine.