B.C. allowing food trucks at provincially-owned locations

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia is allowing food trucks to set up at provincially-owned locations throughout the province, to help feed truckers.

It is foregoing the usual restrictions and fees for food truck operators looking to set up on key stops for commercial truck drivers. Food truck operators are invited to set up at rest areas, weigh scales and other commercial truck pullouts in the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior.

Current locations permitting food trucks include: Nordel CVSE Inspection Station in Delta, B.C.; Zopkios Brake Check on Hwy. 5 near Hope; Britton Creek Rest Area on Hwy. 5 near Merritt; and the Kamloops Weigh Scale in Kamloops, where meals are offered free of cost once a week courtesy of the Salvation Army.

It’s a separate initiative from the B.C. Trucking Association’s Meals for Truck Drivers B.C. pilot, which sets up food trucks at commercial cardlocks.

The province has also recently installed more than 25 portable toilets for truck drivers at commercial pullouts and inspection stations.