Bison driver recognized as Highway Angel

WINNIPEG, Man. – A Bison Transport driver has been recognized as a Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Highway Angel for assisting another driver who had been struck by vehicle on the side of the road.

On his way to Langley, Va. Sept. 5, Ajay Toor came across the injured truck driver lying on the road with a flashlight in his hand. The driver had been struck by a car while crossing the road – the driver of the car fled the scene.

After getting the driver a blanket to stay warm, the injured truck driver expressed he was still cold, so Toor, with the permission of the driver, broke the window of his truck to retrieve another blanket, as the driver had lost his keys and was locked out of his vehicle.

TCA presented Toor with a certificate, patches, lapel pin, and truck decals for his willingness to assist the driver. Bison Transport also received a certificated acknowledging Toor as a Highway Angel.