CVSA’s Brake Safety Week focuses on lining, pad violations

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will focus on brake lining and brake pad violations during this year’s Brake Safety Week on Aug. 20-26.

During last year’s Brake Safety Week, commercial motor vehicle inspectors in Canada inspected 1,975 vehicles and placed 351 (17.8%) out of service for brake-related violations. Inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. conducted 38,117 CMV inspections during that week, placing 13.3% out of service for brake-related critical vehicle inspection item violations.

(File Photo: Leo Barros)

Throughout that week, inspectors will conduct their usual inspections. However, in addition, they will be reporting brake-specific inspection and violation data to the alliance.

“The focus of this year’s Brake Safety Week is on the condition of the brake lining and pad,” said CVSA president Maj. Chris Nordloh with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Brake lining and pad issues may result in vehicle violations and could affect a motor carrier’s safety rating.”

When inspectors conduct the brake portion of a Level I or Level V Inspection, they will: