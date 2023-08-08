Daimler Truck mourns passing of finance boss Jochen Goetz

Daimler Truck is mourning the sudden passing of board member in charge of finance and controlling, Jochen Goetz.

He died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at 52, the company announced. Goetz was a member of the board of management for Daimler Truck Holding AG since July, 2021. He was also a member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG.

Jochen Goetz (Photo: Daimler Truck)

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally,” Daimler Truck Holding chairman Martin Daum said in a statement.

“I have known Jochen Goetz for more than 20 years and have always worked with him in various functions in an excellent manner. Jochen Goetz was Daimler Truck with heart and soul. He has played a key role in shaping today’s Daimler Truck company and, as chief financial officer, has consistently worked towards making the company more economically successful today than ever before. His high level of professionalism as well as his positive, engaging manner have characterized him. His profession was his mission. Jochen Goetz has lived and loved Daimler Truck – and we will remember him with great gratitude in the Board of Management and the entire Daimler Truck family: as a valuable person and as a highly respected colleague. His work will remain and not be forgotten. Our thoughts are now above all with his family and relatives.”

Goetz spent his entire professional career at Daimler Group, for more than 36 years, the company said. Among the many positions he held with the company was director of finance and controlling trucks, NAFT, with Daimler Trucks North America in Portland, Ore., in 2012.

He was “decisively responsible” for the spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding from Mercedes-Benz Group AG in December 2021, the company says.