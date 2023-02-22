Daimler to host first Supplier Diversity Day

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is promoting diversity within its supplier base by hosting its first Supplier Diversity Day June 14-15.

Tier 1 and 2 suppliers can apply to participate online.

“As the leading North American manufacturer of Classes 6-8 commercial vehicles, Daimler Truck NA is in a unique position to provide an equitable playing field to suppliers and to uphold values we hold dear, including the fact that we are stronger when more perspectives are represented,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA.

“We look forward to meeting qualifying suppliers interested in doing business with our company and continuing to imbue our organization with the unique perspective those suppliers bring to the industry.”

Qualifications include:

Suppliers with revenue of over US$750,000 must be certified by a federal, state or local agency as either a minority business enterprise (MBE), woman business enterprise (WBE) or veteran-owned enterprise (VBE).

MBEs, WBEs and VBEs with less than $750,000 may self-certify.

Suppliers must have environmental certification ISO-14001.

Suppliers must have acceptable quality certification ISO 9001 or TS 16949.

Suppliers must be based in North America.

Suppliers must be prepared to produce quality parts at competitive costs and be able to deliver on time per contracted volumes.

The June event will be held virtually and in person at Daimler’s Portland, Ore., headquarters. The event will include presentations and networking opportunities, as well as a plant tour.

“There are multiple lessons to be learned from the events of the past several years, the first of which is that a diversified supply chain is absolutely vital for navigating a challenging production environment,” said Carsten Kirchholtes, general manager of procurement and supply chain at DTNA. “The second lesson is that those who are in a position to lead on issues of equity and equality have the obligation to do so. Our company is in such a position, and we are both prepared and honored to lead the way for our industry.”

Visit dtnasupplierdiversityday.com to apply.