Drivers who speed more of a risk, according to SmartDrive data

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – New data on truck drivers who speed confirms they are a greater danger on the road than those who obey speed limits.

Data collected by SmartDrive Systems, a video safety and transportation intelligence company, through its latest SmartIQ Speeding Drivers Snapshot for Truckers reveals that speeding drivers are 45% more likely to be involved in a near collision, 54% more likely to cross the median or center line of a roadway, and three times more likely to practice unsafe following distances.

Additional data showed speeding drivers burn 2.7% more fuel than other drivers, and are more likely to be distracted and driver with both hands off the wheel.

“Although speeding continues to be one of the most serious problems facing the commercial transportation industry, speed limits continue to increase across the country,” said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “While everyone understands speeding is dangerous, only video safety—deployed with a cab-facing camera—provides objective measurement of the associated driving risks and the price fleets pay as a result of collisions caused by speeding, associated legal claims and vehicle damages, as well as wasted fuel. SmartDrive applauds those fleets that have taken the necessary steps to reduce speeding, protecting their drivers and the motoring public by implementing an action-oriented video safety program.”

Referring to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, SmartDrive said the estimated comprehensive cost of speeding is $203 billion.

NHTSA data also indicates that 27% of fatal automobile collisions involve speeding drivers, and that 83% of drivers surveyed believe driving is a safety concern, yet 64% are comfortable with speeding.

