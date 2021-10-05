Goodyear wants to hear about heroic truckers

Goodyear is seeking candidates for its 2020-2021 Highway Hero Award.

The program looks to reward truck drivers who acted selflessly for the good of others on North American highways.

“We designed the annual Goodyear Highway Hero Award decades ago to honor the heroic efforts of professional truck drivers who act as first responders on the highway,” said Gary Medalis, Goodyear’s director, product marketing. “These drivers are at the center of the trucking industry and are seldom recognized for their important role in keeping the global supply chain moving. The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is our way of shedding light on the merits of this profession and rewarding those who go above and beyond in their duty.”

(Photo: Goodyear)

The grand prize winner will receive a trip to Orlando, Fla., where they will be awarded at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting March 8-11, 2022. Nominees must be a full-time truck driver residing in the U.S. or Canada, and the heroic incident must have occurred in the U.S. or Canada.

The truck driver must have been on the job at the time of their incident, driving a vehicle with 12 or more wheels, and the qualifying period is March 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021. To nominate a driver, visit here.