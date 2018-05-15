SafetyDriven awards seven trucking companies

LANGLEY, B.C. – Seven transportation companies have been honored by SafetyDriven – Trucking Safety Council of B.C. – with Bison Transport accepting the Health and Safety Innovation Award for its leadership.

The recognition is for the companies’ commitment to keeping their workers and workplaces safe from injury, illness, and disease.

Six companies – Canada Cartage, Coast 2000 Terminals, PSL – Par’s Service, Stk’emlupsemc and Tahltan – Arrow Transportation Limited Partnership, and E.A.L Truck and Crane – received the Certificate of Recognition (COR), a designation awarded to employers with a health and safety management system that exceeds regulatory requirements.

Coast 2000 Terminals also won Best Overall Large Employer COR.

“Receiving COR and being recognized for innovative safety practices demonstrates commitment to continual improvement,” said Mark Donnelly, executive director of SafetyDriven. “These employers have worked hard to build a safety culture that goes above and beyond federal and provincial requirements.

“Now they are well on their way to reaping significant long term savings from driving down their claims costs. We are proud to honor them for all their efforts.”

