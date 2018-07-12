SafetyDriven takes its speaker series on the road

LANGLEY, B.C. – SafetyDriven – Trucking Safety Council of B.C., will hold its third annual speaker series in Prince George Sept. 12.

The event, titled “Transportation Safety: What You Need to Know,” will tackle industry topics such as how to build and engage a culture of safety, marijuana in the workplace, racking regulations, and how to ensure your safety committee is up to date.

Speakers will include B.C. Trucking Association president and CEO Dave Earle, Dan Beer, co-founder of Racksafe, and keynote speaker Kevin Burns, managerial consultant, author, and safety speaker.

The speaker series will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Prince George. Those looking to attend can get an early-bird special saving them $80 if they register by Aug. 10.

There will also be an optional post-conference course Sept. 13-14 covering large employer internal audits and the Certificate of Recognition (COR) program.

To register, go online at www.safetrydriven.ca/speakerseriespg, email safetydriven@safetydriven.ca, call 1-877-414-8001, fax 604-888-2243, or mail Speaker Series, SafetyDriven – TSCBC, 210-20111 93A Ave., Langley, B.C., V1M 4A9.

