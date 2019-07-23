SafetyDriven’s Speaker Series headed back to Prince George this fall

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – On the heels of a successful 2018, SafetyDriven – Trucking Safety Council of B.C. is headed back to Prince George for its speaker series.

The event will address a slew of topics and offer several speakers, including B.C. Trucking Association president and CEO Dave Earle talking about diversity in transportation, Cathy Cook on mental health in the industry, and Angela Splinter delivering the closing keynote on how carriers can modernize their HR approach.

Jacqueline Morrison, an industry specialist with WorkSafeBC, will also introduce the organization’s new effort Industry Driven New Safety Resources, while Linda Edgecomb will open the event with her presentation, Breaking Busy: Energy and Resilience in Crazy Times.

In addition to the panel of speakers, there will be a post-conference course for those interested in completing on joint occupational health and safety, which will take place Oct. 22, a day following the Speaker Series.

The event will take place at the Coast Prince George Hotel. Cost to attend the Speaker Series is $179, or $99 for those who register prior to Aug. 31. Day two of the event – post-conference training – is $99, or attendees can register for the combo deal to attend both days for $179 before Aug. 31, or $249 after.

Anyone looking to attend the event can register online at www.safetydriven.ca/speaker-series, by emailing safetydriven@safetydriven.ca, or calling 1-877-414-8001. For more information, visit www.safetydriven.ca.

