Surprise dangerous goods, hazmat blitz nets 482 violations in Canada

Commercial vehicle inspectors in Canada wrote up 482 violations during a surprise blitz that focused on vehicles transporting hazardous materials and dangerous goods (HM/DG) from June 12-16.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says 1,449 vehicles and 1,673 dangerous goods packages were inspected during the five days and 163 out-of-service (OOS) violations were issued.

In the U.S., 6,123 vehicles and 6,722 hazmat packages were inspected. Inspectors identified 2,096 hazmat violations, of which 538 were out-of-service violations.

The Top 3 violations in Canada included problems with shipping papers (165 violations), Transportation of Dangerous Goods Training Certificates (96), and large means of containment packaging violations (78).

In the U.S., the Top 3 violations included shipping papers (462), non-bulk packaging (452), and bulk packaging (403).

During last year’s blitz, inspectors handed out 1,774 violations. The CVSA said 6,204 vehicles were inspected, along with 6,668 packages.