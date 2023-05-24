Tandet, Harmac Transportation win North American Safety Award

Canadian-based carriers Tandet and Harmac Transportation are among this year’s winners of the National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC) North American Safety Award, recognizing exceptional safety standards and practices.

The awards were presented at the group’s annual conference in Boston.

(File photo: John G. Smith)

The winners of the 2022 North American Safety Award are:

Harvison division (for-hire carriers with under 15 million highway miles (24 million km) – Tandet

Sutherland division (for-hire carriers with over 15 million highway miles – Harmac Transportation

Private fleet division – Gemini Motor Transport

“We congratulate Gemini Motor Transport, Tandet, and Harmac Transportation for their remarkable achievements in safety. Their dedication, leadership, and continuous pursuit of excellence serve as an inspiration to the entire transportation community,” said Ryan Streblow, president & CEO of the NTTC.