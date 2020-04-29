Thank a Trucker team to serve up free meals May 1

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – NAL Insurance says its Thank a Trucker team will be set up outside the TA Petro truck stop in Woodstock, Ont., May 1 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., providing truck drivers with free meals.

Pizza, soft drinks and coffee will be served up, and a cleaning station will be set up so truckers can access hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes. Drivers will need to show their licence to receive a free meal.

They’ll also be given a tip sheet, with information on how to protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus while on the road.

“These drivers are heading out into the front lines every day to make sure we have food on our tables, fuel in our cars, and anything else we need, but it comes with a big risk and less than ideal circumstances,” said Aaron Lindsay, vice-president of marketing for Thank a Trucker.

Thank a Trucker, an initiative created by NAL Insurance in London, Ont., is working to raise money to provide truck drivers with personal protective equipment including hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves as well as other essential items like food and drinks. Funds are raised through merchandise sales on its website, www.thankatrucker.co including t-shirts, hats, and face covers.