Trucker invents trailer cleaning system

A longtime trucker has invented what he feels is a better mousetrap, or at least a better way to keep the insides of trailers clean enough to satisfy discriminating food product shippers and receivers.

Ken McRae recently patented his invention and is hoping trailer manufacturers are interested in building the design into their new van and reefer trailers. It consists of a third gladhand that carries air from the truck’s air system to a reel-mounted hose contained within a recessed box mounted to the front of the trailer.

The system generates 120 psi, enough to quickly and easily blow all debris out the back of the trailer into the parking lot where it can then be swept up and disposed of. McRae said he came up with the idea after years of struggling to getting trailer interiors perfectly clean using a broom or leaf blower.

A schematic demonstrating McRae’s trailer cleaning invention. (Photo: Supplied)

“A few months ago, I had a Eureka! moment,” he told Trucknews.com in an interview. “It’s fast and easy, and does a better job than a broom.”

Additionally, McRae sees the opportunity to provide other attachments, such as one that could be used to air up tires on the truck and trailer. But the initial purpose is for cleaning out the trailers, and McRae said he’s received a lot of positive feedback from other truckers, fleet managers, shippers, and even trailer manufacturers.

“I used to haul food when I had my own business and they were super fussy,” he said of shippers and receivers in the food business. “They’d get in the trailer with a flashlight and if they’d find a shard of glass or piece of metal, they’re going to send you away. Truckers are going to love this. It makes cleaning the trailer so easy. The broom doesn’t get the dust – this gets everything.”

This is especially useful for cleaning the grooved floors of reefer trailers, McRae added. He estimates it would add about $500 to $1,000 to the cost of a new trailer.

“I believe one day, every container, every reefer, every grain trailer, dump truck, you name it, is going to have this to make life easier for the truckers,” he said. “It’s so simple, but it’s such a practical thing. I know this because I’ve been sweeping dirty trailers my whole life. I promise you, when this hits, it’s going to change trucking.”