Trucking groups applaud Senate effort to block speed limiter mandates
Several trucking associations are backing an effort in the U.S. Senate to block mandates for speed limiters on large commercial vehicles.
The Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen-Wheelers (DRIVE) Act follows a House version of the legislation introduced earlier this year.
The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration proposed the rule in April 2022.
“Overreaching, out-of-touch D.C. mandates oftentimes make truckers’ jobs harder and can even put their lives at risk—I’ll keep fighting for Montana truckers and against big government,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).
Supporting organizations include the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), Montana Trucking Association, Western State Trucking Association, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, and others.
‘Like an obstacle course’
“Forcing trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles and leads to more crashes. It’ll be like an obstacle course for passenger vehicle drivers on our highways,” Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) said in a press release.
“In rural states like Montana, a truck speed limiter will create additional speed differences between trucks and cars, which does not enhance the safety of our highways. Trucks should not be treated differently than cars by governing their speed,” added Montana Trucking Association CEO Duane Williams.
David Owen, president of the national association of small trucking companies, painted a picture of “rolling traffic jams” on interstate highways that also feature rolling terrain.
In contrast, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) supports speed limiter legislation that sets top speeds at 70 mph (112 km/h) in trucks with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, and 65 mph (104 km/h) for trucks without such technologies.
On the Canadian side of the border, most trucks operating in Ontario and Quebec have had to mechanically govern speeds at 105 km/h since 2008. Similar legislation has been proposed in B.C.
There should be ONE same speed limit for ALL vehicles sharing the public roads AND they should be strongly enforced…
Speed limiters are a disaster waiting to happen. It would be like having split speed limits in nearly every state. In states like California that have split speed limits, traffic flow is terrible, especially on two-lane roads, since the differential between trucks and other vehicles causes more passing, and on a two-lane road, that is a definite safety issue. There is nothing good about a policy that encourages passing, particularly on this class of road. Even on multi-lane roads, traffic flow will be negatively affected. A truck traveling one mph faster than the vehicle it is passing results in left-lane traffic stacking up like cordwood. In turn, that increases the threat of road rage, and it has a negative effect on a car’s mileage, since the driver would have to slow down and then speed back up. Of course, there would be many complaints, but the same clowns with the speed limiter idea would say the way to “fix” the problem would be to dumb down the speed limits for everyone.