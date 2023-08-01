Trucking groups applaud Senate effort to block speed limiter mandates

Several trucking associations are backing an effort in the U.S. Senate to block mandates for speed limiters on large commercial vehicles.

The Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen-Wheelers (DRIVE) Act follows a House version of the legislation introduced earlier this year.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration proposed the rule in April 2022.

“Overreaching, out-of-touch D.C. mandates oftentimes make truckers’ jobs harder and can even put their lives at risk—I’ll keep fighting for Montana truckers and against big government,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

Supporting organizations include the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), Montana Trucking Association, Western State Trucking Association, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, and others.

‘Like an obstacle course’

“Forcing trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles and leads to more crashes. It’ll be like an obstacle course for passenger vehicle drivers on our highways,” Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) said in a press release.

“In rural states like Montana, a truck speed limiter will create additional speed differences between trucks and cars, which does not enhance the safety of our highways. Trucks should not be treated differently than cars by governing their speed,” added Montana Trucking Association CEO Duane Williams.

David Owen, president of the national association of small trucking companies, painted a picture of “rolling traffic jams” on interstate highways that also feature rolling terrain.

In contrast, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) supports speed limiter legislation that sets top speeds at 70 mph (112 km/h) in trucks with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, and 65 mph (104 km/h) for trucks without such technologies.

On the Canadian side of the border, most trucks operating in Ontario and Quebec have had to mechanically govern speeds at 105 km/h since 2008. Similar legislation has been proposed in B.C.

