B.C. plans to mandate speed limiters on trucks
British Columbia is planning to mandate speed limiters on heavy-duty commercial vehicles, in a bid to reduce speed-related crashes and greenhouse gases.
Rob Fleming, B.C. minister of transportation and infrastructure, tabled Bill 23, which proposes related changes to the Motor Vehicles Act, last week.
“This legislation requires drivers to use appropriate care around pedestrians and cyclists, supports enforcement of regulations, and sets a strong foundation for testing and evaluating new technology and policies as we shift to a net-zero future in B.C.,” Fleming said in a press release.
The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) applauded the move.
BCTA support
“The BCTA is pleased to see the province take action today to address safety concerns while providing more pathways to adopting advancing transportation technologies,” Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO, said in a statement.
“We’ve advocated for speed limiters on heavy-duty commercial vehicles because the data shows they dramatically reduce the number of at-fault speed-related accidents. Additionally, speed limiters help green our sector by curbing fuel consumption and emissions generated by trucks traveling at high speeds. These amendments will benefit the trucking industry and British Columbians as a whole.”
Ontario and Quebec are the only two other provinces that mandate the use of speed limiters in trucks.
Ontario made them mandatory in June 2008, capping speeds at 105 km/h. Violators there can be fined not less than $250 and not more than $20,000. Quebec followed suit in 2009 to prevent vehicles from exceeding 105 km/h. It’s offenders could face a fine of $350 to $1,050.
Maximum speed
A source close to the discussions told TruckNews.com the maximum speed limit in B.C. is expected to be 105 km/h, but that has not yet been confirmed. There is no word on fines or penalties that will be imposed.
TruckNews.com reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
These changes are part of B.C.’s Clean Transportation Action Plan to be released later this year.
Cutting emissions
The amendments represent additional steps the province is taking to meet CleanBC: Roadmap to 2030 emissions reduction targets, and decreasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in transportation by 27% to 32%. The bill also proposes amendments to create a safer environment for vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, and supports the shift to increased active transportation.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
Just more”feel good” politics.Nothing will change until drivers are properly trained before they are let loose behind the wheel.It sure didn’t help to cut back on crashes in Ontario.You can’t replace proper training ,experience and common sense with a speed limiter.
Might help if you look at motor vehicle testing first.fast tracking out of country drivers and multi language testing for written is wrong.i have been driving 45 yrs incident free and now being punished for the new steering wheel holders with no experience or training.melt is just another way of charging more for their licenses. Big transport companies just filling seats and inexperienced drivers training new drivers.ready to pull the pin and call it quits .elogs are no better by the way more speeding with those installed as well .I see it daily and I am appalled .but what do I know.office Bearcats know better
All provinces, RCMP, Canada, CVSE, all municipalities and many many more are ALL “FOR PROFIT PRIVATE CORPORATIONS” with no jurisdiction! They have about as much jurisdiction as someone who works at Tim Horton’s.
Everyone needs to learn and [under]stand this.
What you do, and who you are, are two entirely different things. For example, if you are a policy enforcer (cop), then it better say “officer” John Smith on your driver’s license or passport, if it doesn’t, then you’re just John Smith with no jurisdiction.
The same applies to a truck driver, pilot, MP etc.
Who writes these so-called laws? What gives them the authority to write and enforce them?
The only thing that gives these men & women any authority is the people, because that’s what we have been taught.
The ONLY laws should be, respect one another and do no harm!
Mandating electronic logging has made truckers drive faster, period. Statistically and anecdotally proven but the politicians and bureaucrats do not admit their mistakes. Too many poorly trained drivers pushing too hard equals mayhem. And as for the BCTA, well that’s a happy hour golf tournament distraction good for a quote to lazy journalists who can’t or won’t drill down into the story.
Speed limiters is not the answer. Having 2 set speeds is wrong speed limiter should be done with enforcement . Training
Speed limiters are a joke … they can be reseted at any speed you want and it won’t show on the ECM … it only causes road rage here in ontario and Quebec ….many trucks are set higher than 105 klm. And so the shovel game is always on … the 400 and the,401,
Good Luck BC