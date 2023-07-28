Vitran Express Canada fined for fatal workplace accident

Vitran Express Canada — operating as National Fast Freight — will pay a $140,000 fine for a fatal workplace accident in which a worker was trapped between a reversing truck and parked trailer in a Brampton, Ont., yard.

A shunt truck driver had backed into the security guard who was removing gladhand locks from the trailer at 6:20 am on Nov. 4, 2021.

An Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigation determined that the shunt truck’s backup alarm and reversing spotlights were not functioning.

The area around the front of the trailer was dark, and the guard was not wearing reflective clothing at the time.

The Concord, Ont., carrier pled guilty for failing to ensure that the truck was maintained in good condition, contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Act. It will also pay a 25% victim fine surcharge.