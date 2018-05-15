Over 9,000 people attend Truxpo

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Truxpo 2018 saw more than 9,000 attendees over the two day event, with what organizer Master Promotions said was a noticeable increase in attendance from the South Asian trucking community.

“This year we truly put a focus on encompassing the entire trucking and transportation industry,” said Mark Cusack, national show manager for Master Promotions. “Those efforts paid off with an increase in visitors over 2016 and lots of new faces at this edition. New and returning exhibitors reaped the benefits of a diverse mix of delegates on the show floor.”

Several key industry players, like Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, International, and Volvo, showcased their latest products during the show.

Truxpo, which ran May 11-12 in Abbotsford, B.C., also featured a half-day conference to kick off the event, with featured speakers talking about the economy, B.C. sector updates, and the trucking industry as a whole.

Along with Master Promotions, Truxpo is presented by the B.C. Trucking Association and has been held since 1988.

