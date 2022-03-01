Alberta budgets $30M over three years to support commercial driver training

The Alberta government has allocated $30 million over the next three years to support commercial driver training and address other training challenges. Finance minister Travis Toews made the announcement last week.

An instructor explains the details of a pre-trip inspection to students. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Alberta’s Ministry of Transportation has a 2021-22 operating expense forecast of $450 million, an increase of $42 million from 2021, according to an Alberta Motor Transport Association press release on Tuesday.

“Budget 2022 includes increased funding for summer highway maintenance, repairs to park roads, water management infrastructure maintenance, and commercial driver grants which supports Alberta at Work,” the budget document said.

“It is estimated that by 2023 there will be a shortage of approximately 3,600 commercial drivers in Alberta. The ministry is continuing to focus on truck drivers as a key area of labour market demand leveraging proven success with the new Driving Back to Work program.”

“Enabling employers and employees to fulfil emerging needs by supporting already employed individuals to gain these skills will help reduce current skill gaps and keep individuals employed,” the document said.

The budget notes “various internship programs” or other supports including 20 exposure courses aiding Albertans in becoming certified in WHMIS, transportation of dangerous goods and more.