Alberta’s new Road Knights team announced

EDMONTON, Alta. – Alberta has a new Road Knights team, made up of drivers with superior skills, impeccable records, and a passion for promoting the industry.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) announced the new team today, which is made up of four drivers who will serve as Road Knights for the next two years.

The team is made up of Sergio Hernandez (Trimac Transportation), David Horst (Ledcor Group), Myles McNabb (Westcan Bulk Transport), and Henry Wolf (Cartage Canada).

With 57 years of driving experience combined, the new team has more than 4.5 million kilometers of road behind them.

“The AMTA Road Knights are industry ambassadors and I am looking forward to seeing what this group will accomplish during their term,” said AMTA president Chris Nash, who thanked the outgoing Road Knights team – Glenn McNeilly (Bison Transport) and Ed Stasyshyn (Trimac) for their contributions to the industry and the association.

The new recruits will attend a Road Knights training day Jan. 22 to learn about the AMTA and what will be expected of them during their two-year tenure.

Road Knights attend various AMTA events at schools, youth and employment agencies, and career fairs, sharing what being a commercial driver is all about and the opportunities offered in the industry.