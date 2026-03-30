AMTA backs Calgary logistics innovation hub

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) is working with Mount Royal University to strengthen industry involvement in the Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence (ALCoE), positioning the hub as a key driver of logistics innovation and workforce development in Calgary.

“AMTA is working closely with Mount Royal University to explore how industry can play a stronger role in making this project a success,” AMTA president Robert Harper told trucknews.com. “Our goal is to build a lasting partnership with MRU that strengthens the hub and deepens industry’s engagement with it.”

He added, “The hub represents a major opportunity for Calgary and Alberta to lead Canada’s next wave of logistics investment, supporting long-term economic growth and strengthening our position in global markets.”

Robert Harper, right, and Tom McCaffery, CEO and managing director of Two River Advisory. (Photo: AMTA)

The project has received $5.65 million in combined government support.

According to a release from Calgary Economic Development, the Opportunity Investment Fund, in partnership with the Government of Alberta, has invested $4.15 million into ALCoE. The Government of Canada, through Prairies Economic Development Canada, had previously announced an additional $1.5 million in funding.

Transportation and distribution strengths

Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development and CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, said the region’s transportation and distribution strengths support the project’s goals.

“Calgary’s global connectivity, skilled workforce and large-scale distribution capabilities position our region to lead in building resilient supply chains and generate opportunities in emerging areas like advanced manufacturing,” Parry said in the release.

Adoption of new technologies

The release said ALCoE will help local companies diversify markets and strengthen supply chains, accelerate the adoption of new technologies and develop talent to meet evolving industry needs.

Programming will include targeted training, proof-of-concept projects, applied research and innovation programs.

Jeromy Farkas, Calgary’s mayor, said the project is expected to support jobs and economic competitiveness.

Supporting 75 companies

“Strengthening how we move goods is essential to supporting our city’s growth,” Farkas said. “The Alberta Logistics Centre of Excellence represents the type of strategic investment needed to create local jobs, keep our region competitive and build a more efficient and connected transportation and logistics network.”

Over four years, the investment is expected to train 150 individuals, create 80 high-skilled jobs and support 75 companies in Calgary. Federal funding from PrairiesCan will support the launch of the centre and specialized programming aimed at helping companies commercialize transportation and logistics products and technologies.