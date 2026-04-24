AMTA honors Munkittrick with Driver of the Year award
Richard Munkittrick enjoys his work because he says it is easy to do. The 60-year-old professional longhaul trucker moves oversize loads for a living, which is not on most easy lists.
The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) named Munkittrick, who works for Bushell Transport, its Driver of the Year.
“I feel good and proud for being honored. All the hard work I put into it has paid off after all these years. I have been doing this for more than 40 years and I really enjoy my work,” he told trucknews.com in Calgary during the awards gala that followed the association’s annual conference.
The AMTA recognized several other people for their contributions to the province’s commercial transportation industry on April 23. They include:
- Fred Pendelton, Federated Co-operatives Limited – Safety Person of the Year
- Gerald Wowk, Lac La Biche Transport – Historical Award
- Sgt. Dave Beattie, Edmonton Police Service – Friend to Industry
- Ganesh Srinivasan, Cummins – Supplier Award
- Dwayne Warawa, Ocean Trailer – Don Achtemichuk Volunteer Service Award
- Real Durand – Dean Paisley Service to Industry Award
- Kelsey Hipkin – Excellence in Member Service
- Erica Veresh – Core Value Award
“These awards highlight the people who go above and beyond to keep our roads safe and our industry strong,” said Robert Harper, AMTA president. “Their leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence not only benefit Alberta, but set a standard felt far beyond our province.”
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