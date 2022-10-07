AMTA honors six professionals

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) recently honored six people who made significant impacts to the association and industry. The association celebrated the achievements of professionals who go above and beyond expectations as part of its annual general meeting.

They are:

Associate trades – Kate Malley (Fort Garry Industries)

Driver of the Year – Dan Murphy (Hill Bros.)

Historical – Steve Callahan (retired, Alberta Sheriffs)

Friend to industry – Brian Dumsday (posthumously, BD & Associates)

Safety person of the year – Christine Groulx (4Seasons Transportation)

(Photo: AMTA)

The board also acknowledged Jude Groves with the Service to Industry Award, given to the association’s outgoing chairman in recognition of his contributions to the commercial transportation industry and AMTA during his term.