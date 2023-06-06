CVSA initiative raises human trafficking awareness

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) said 218 human trafficking awareness and prevention events, and 219 presentations were delivered during this year’s five-day Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative (HTAI).

CVSA member countries – Canada, Mexico and the U.S. – participated in the awareness and outreach campaign to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers and the general public about human trafficking.

Forty-five jurisdictions took part, with participation from 3,020 individual law enforcement officers/troopers/inspectors, according to a news release. In addition, there were 8,352 media contacts throughout North America.

CVSA collaborated with Truckers Against Trafficking to offer human trafficking identification and prevention training and reference materials to the motor carrier industry and law enforcement. During the initiative, 45,972 wallet cards and 21,763 window decals were distributed.

In the U.S., the initiative took place Jan. 9-13. In Canada, it was Feb. 20-24, and in Mexico, it was March 13-17.

Next year’s HTAI dates are Jan. 8-12, in the U.S.; Feb. 19-23, in Canada; and March 11-15, in Mexico.