Andy Transport launches scholarship program

MONTREAL, Que. – Andy Transport has launched a scholarship program for its employees’ children.

“I’m very excited to launch and promote this program,” said Andreea Crisan, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Andy Transport. “As an organization, we depend on our childrens’ future and we wish to contribute in increasing the next generation’s opportunities for growth, development, and success. Education gives us opportunities that we didn’t necessarily have early in life and at Andy we want to help bridge that gap.”

“We are searching for well-rounded students that are able to achieve incredible results in all areas of their lives: academic as well as athletic activities, work, and community involvement,” added Anastasia Craciun, director of human resources at Andy.