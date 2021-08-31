Angel to lead ERoad’s video strategy

Transportation technology services company ERoad on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jim Angel as ERoad North America’s first vice-president of video telematics.

Angel is responsible for ERoad’s video telematics product roadmap and go-to-market strategy, charged with overseeing the development of advanced video technology designed to help fleets stay in compliance, operate safely, and manage operations efficiently.

Jim Angel (Photo: ERoad)

Angel has 20 years of transportation and trucking experience, rising up industry ranks from driver and dispatcher to fleet owner, eventually holding senior leadership positions at PeopleNet, Lytx, and Trimble Transportation. During his six years at Trimble Transportation, Angel advanced the company’s video telematics portfolio, helping them design, build and commercialize the product line.

“Today’s truck drivers face mounting challenges to driving safer roads, including a concerning increase in staged accidents. To combat these issues on top of ongoing supply chain pressures, fleets are in search of technology that not only helps increase efficiencies but protects the company and its drivers,” said Casey Ellis, president of ERoad North America.