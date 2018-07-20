ATA signs on to Trump worker training pledge

Arlington, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) intends to provide 50,000 people enhanced career opportunities as part of a Trump administration plan to provide pathways to better careers for those in the U.S.

The ATA joined 22 other companies and trade groups that committed to providing U.S. workers with in-demand job skills under a new executive order (EO) establishing the National Council for the American Worker.

The council will be comprised of senior White House officials and cabinet members tasked with developing a strategy to train 3.8 million workers for jobs that need filling now and in the future.

As part of the signing this week, the ATA said it would provide opportunities to 10,000 people a year for five years.

ATA president and CEO Chris Spear said the organization is proud to be a part of the effort by President Trump to train skilled workers.

“We hope that through this workforce development effort, we will be able to connect more Americans to family-supporting incomes and address the persistent shortage we face in attracting enough well-trained workers to our industry.”

With a strong economy and historically low unemployment rates across North America there are critical shortages of workers in several sectors including trucking. Carriers report having a difficult time filling all positions, but most notably drivers, technicians and mechanics.

“Our industry is under constant pressure to bring in new drivers and new technicians to replace an aging workforce and to keep up with the demands of a modern, just-in-time economy,” said ATA chairman Dan England. “Today’s announcement underscores our commitment, and ATA’s commitment, to doing all we can to provide opportunities for careers in trucking.”

While the aim of the new pledge is to provide vocational training to those seeking skilled employment, neither the White House or the ATA had further details on how the program would be administered or funded.

Other companies that signed on to the pledge included General Motors, FedEx, Microsoft, and Walmart.