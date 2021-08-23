B.C. to cover cost of training youth to become log truck drivers

The province of B.C. will pay for up to eight youth to launch careers as professional logging truck drivers in the Okanagan region.

“Projects like this one support people to find new opportunities in a growing and high-demand sector,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Graduates of the program will have the skills they need to find good-paying jobs, while employers will have access to qualified employees.”

(Photo: Province of B.C.)

The total cost borne by the province will be nearly $325,000, which will allow the youth to get their education at Okanagan College in Vernon. They’ll undergo 15 weeks of training before taking mandatory entry-level training and B.C. Forest Safety Council Professional Industry Driver theory and mentorship programs. They’ll also receive nine weeks of on-the-job work experience.

“Offering training that meets industry needs is a key component of Okanagan College’s mission to transform lives and communities,” said Danelle Greebe, director of continuing studies and corporate training, Okanagan College.

Training will begin Aug. 30 and the project will run until Feb. 25, 2022. Those interested should contact their local WorkBC centre.