Best Fleets awards presentations and educational seminars to be held at Nascar Hall of Fame

The Best Fleets to Drive For program will announce winners, present awards, and host educational sessions at its first standalone conference at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., next spring.

The program recognizes trucking companies with the best workplaces and programs for drivers. In its 16th year, it will for the first time host its own awards presentations and educational seminars where Best Fleets winners and other attendees will learn about best practices in the industry.

The program is open to for-hire fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. and/or Canada. All it takes is a driver nomination to begin the evaluation process. Fleets are evaluated on categories such as HR practices, operational strategy, professional development, and work/life balance. Drivers are surveyed along the way, with the Top 20 fleets being named Best Fleets to Drive For.

Up-and-coming fleets are recognized as Fleets to Watch and perennial winners are inducted into the Hall of Fame. The conference provides an opportunity to share best practices and recognize the winners.

“Every year we collect a mountain of information through the Best Fleets evaluation process”, said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, the online training firm that runs the program. “We’ve been conducting webinars and writing articles for years, but those can only scratch the surface of what we find in the data. With this event, we’ll have the opportunity to share a lot more details of what makes the winning fleets successful, and what other fleets can do to adopt those ideas.”

The event will be held April 8-9 and organizers have secured preferred hotel rates for attendees.

“The Best Fleets to Drive For push the limits every year, and we wanted to celebrate them in a venue built around recognition of excellence,” Jazrawy said of the venue. “The Nascar Hall of Fame is a spectacular venue, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the winners in a place where you’re literally surrounded by greatness.”

Registration is $299 per person and is open now. Early bird pricing of $249 per person is available until Jan. 29, 2024.

Nominations for the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For are open through Oct. 31, 2023 at www.bf2df.com.