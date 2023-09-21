Cappello to lead Nikola Energy as president

Nikola Corporation has appointed Joseph S. Cappello as president of Nikola Energy, effective Sept. 25.

Cappello will oversee the company’s energy business, including infrastructure, supply strategy, trading, technology and development, as well as leading and expanding the company’s Hyla operations that focus on producing, distributing and dispensing hydrogen for fuel-cell-electric vehicles.

Joseph Cappello (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

Cappello joins Nikola following a five-year tenure at Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA), a U.S. subsidiary of Iwatani Corporation, which is involved in industrial gases, cooking products, ceramics, electronics, plastics, chemicals, metals, and agri-bio markets.

Cappello served as executive advisor in 2018 before assuming the roles of chairman and CEO of ICA in 2019.

“Having an accomplished energy executive of Joe’s caliber join Nikola as president of our energy division underscores our company’s vision and potential and sets us on a course to advance our hydrogen highway initiatives,” said Nikola president and CEO Steve Girsky.

“Nikola is at the forefront of transformative change in the global transportation sector, poised to significantly reduce diesel emissions from Class 8 trucks,” Cappello said. “I’m thrilled to be part of this organization and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing and decarbonizing trucking by providing an exceptional value proposition.”

Cappello earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Montclair State University and a master of business administration from New York University, Stern School of Business.