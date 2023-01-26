Nikola hydrogen production, distribution, to come under Hyla brand

Nikola will draw products for producing, distributing and dispensing hydrogen under a new Hyla brand to support its fuel-cell-electric trucks.

“Nikola is the only company that is successfully integrating a revolutionary new product, the hydrogen fuel cell truck, and the full hydrogen energy infrastructure supply chain under one roof,” Nikola CEO and president Michael Lohscheller said in a press release.

“The unveiling of our Nikola Tre fuel cell truck and flexible mobile fueling trailer demonstrates a real and sustainable competitive advantage for our customers and are significant proof points that we are accomplishing what we set out to achieve.”

Nikola will market its hydrogen production and distribution under the Hyla brand. (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

The Tre, with a range of about 800 km, is being marketed for applications from drayage and intermodal work to regional and specialized hauls. The fueling itself is estimated to last fewer than 20 minutes.

Nikola itself will also develop up to 300 metric tons of hydrogen per day under the Hyla brand. And 60 metric tons of that will be produced with partners TC Energy in Crossfield, Alta. Other production will come in Arizona, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

The goal is to establish 60 hydrogen stations by 2026, wit the first in California locations including Colton Ontario, and a location serving the Port of Long Beach. A mobile fueler, meanwhile, will distribute hydrogen and be able to fill 700 bar fuel-cell-electric trucks, drawing on a tube trailer that carries 960 kg of hydrogen. It will be able to refuel trucks back to back.

The first mobile fueler is commissioned and tested and released for market operation, while other units are being commissioned in the first quarter of this year, the company says.